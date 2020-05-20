Zimbabwe police officers are yet to locate 19 people who escaped quarantine in Beitbridge on Monday night.

The escapees are part of the people arrested along the Limpopo for facilitating the smuggling of goods. So far 27 people have escaped from the centre since it started operating. The first group of eight absconded in the first week of operation prompting authorities to beef up security with the army. The Beitbridge quarantine centre can carry 280 people but the Government has set the maximum at 150.

By midday today the centre had 60 people which includes 33 male adults, seven boys, 15 female adults and five young girls. In addition, the place is used for screening and dispatching Zimbabweans coming from South Africa to different provincial quarantine centres nearer to their final destinations.