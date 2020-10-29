Six siblings from Gunyangu Village under Chief Chikwanda in Masvingo have been arrested after assaulting their brother’s wife who they accused of cheating on the latter.

Farisai Gunyangu (75), Francis Gunyangu (50), Ephraim Gunyangu (43), Wilson Gunyangu (47), Patrick Gunyangu (38) and Moses Gunyangu (52) appeared before Magistrate Conceptor Ngwerume facing charges of assault.

They allegedly beat up Fungai Muvavi (39) whom they suspected of having extramarital affairs with in the neighbourhood. Muvavi’s husband is Tizirai Gunyangu.

It is the State case that on July 31, 2020 at around 7am the six teamed up and went to Muvavi’s compound armed with knobkerries and thorny whips. They ordered the complainant to pack her belongings and leave because they suspected that she was cheating on their brother.

Muvavi refused to leave and the siblings took turns to assault her using whips, open hands and fists. They left her swollen and bleeding.

Neighbors took Muvavi to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where she was attended to and her medical report produced.

All the accused were remanded out of custody and will appear in court on November 3, 2020.

Heather Mhlanga prosecuted. -Masvingo Mirror

