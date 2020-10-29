NESANGO, a Jenaguru Arts Centre movie that captures the brutality committed by the Ian Smith regime (Rhodesian armed forces) during the liberation struggle, is set to hit the small screen before year end.

Jenaguru Arts Centre founder Clive Malunga told NewsDay Life & Style that the movie, being co-directed by war veterans’ secretary-general Douglas Mahiya and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZCPS)’s superintendent Enness Chinaki aims to revive the memories of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

Malunga said this type of a film was supposed to have been produced many years ago, particularly just after attaining independence to remind, educate and unite the nation.

“We (Jenaguru Arts Centre), as the script writer of the movie, would appreciate if the story line can unite the entire nation. Let’s not forget the bumpy road we went through during the liberation struggle,” he said.

“As Jenaguru Arts Centre, we are privileged to be given such a mammoth task by the masses of Zimbabwe to re-ignite the past disheartening colonial era so that what we inherit from our past and present leaders will be guarded jealously and cherished by all generations to come.”

Malunga said they had roped in government institutions to help with logistics on the production of the film.

“During these trying times, we intend to manage with a shoe-string budget. Our main aim is to release the film mid-December 2020. We are working with participants from Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police, ZPCS, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, and Chimurenga Choir. Cde Douglas Mahiya is directing the movie, as well as Cde Chinaki, who is a superintendent with the ZPCS,” he said.

“It is a deliberate undertaking, to nominate the two comrades as directors of the film. Their presence and involvement will guide the entire film cast towards the production of a 100% plus true story. We are also working with many extras from different locations.”

Malunga said this was his first attempt to produce a film, adding that his military background helped him share his vision with his senior commanders.

“As a patriotic cadre trained and groomed under the Chimurenga umbrella, it becomes much easier for me to approach and communicate my national strategies to my senior commanders. They (commanders) understand me better from each and every angle I may pursue in regards to our national agenda, the agenda is about a national cause,” he said.

“Before being demobilised from the Zimbabwe National Army in 1983, the philosophy we used to learn from our commanders is about sacrifice for the sake of our motherland, working as hard as possible for the success of our Zimbabwe. We owe the nation our time, energy, effort and life.”

-Newsday

Clive Malunga's Nesango movie set for small screen

