The Zimbabwean government has gazetted Statutory Instrument 169 of 2022 making it mandatory to wear face masks indoors at workplaces and places to which the public have access or in public conveyances.

These include (taxis and commuter omnibuses and passenger trains and aeroplanes).

As for outdoors, face masks are mandatory for those who have not been vaccinated for Covid-19 “at least twice”.

The country recently relaxed some covid-19 protocols citing reduced cases.

