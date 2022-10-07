On the 4th of September 2022, police in Bulawayo arrested Moyo Sideline (43), a self-proclaimed prophetess, who duped a couple of US$1700.

The couple, who had sold a motor vehicle with the intention of starting a poultry business, approached the suspect seeking spiritual intervention for their intended business to succeed.

The suspect ordered the couple to bring the US$2200 they got from the vehicle sale at her shrine.

She took the money and spent US$1700 and later returned US$500 as the complainants demanded their money.

Zwnews