“Shut Up & Concentrate On Recovery…Dzungu Hakusi Kungwara” Mawarire Tells Pastor Chiwenga

Following Apostle Talent Chiwenga’s horrific accident which claimed three lives including that of his wife, the outspoken preacher has been advised to shut up and wait for his day in court when he will be facing charges of culpable homicide.

The advice was given by Jealousy Mawarire, the spokesperson for the Robert Mugabe- affiliated Party, the National Patriotic Front (NPF) shortly after Chiwenga published a video in which he claimed that the car crash was not an accident.

In his Tweet Mawarire wrote:

When one was driving a vehicle which got involved in a fatal accident, the driver usually faces culpable homicide charges, in this case, 3 counts, it’s normally wise to shut up and await their day in court. Just my little advice.

There are a lot of inconsistencies in his narrative, maybe because he is in pain, but that again won’t help his case in the event of a trial. My advice again will be, shut up, concentrate on recovery, mourn your wife & colleagues then face your day in court.Dzungu hakusi kungwara.

…The guy faces serious charges. We have a former football player, now a coach in SA, who can’t set foot in the country running away from culpable homicide charges after his wife died in a road traffic accident. It doesn’t help to talk too much now.

He has kids who have just lost their dear mother. If not for anything, but for their sake, he has to be positive and think of them.

…A responsible parent and husband who has just lost a wife shld show self-respect by conducting himself in the most decorous way not kungorotomoka. Pane dzimwe nguva dzisingadi oral incontinence.

When accidents happen,pple shld investigate the driver, his competency & also look at the condition of the vehicle not just to rush to drag in politics 2 cover up human error. A lot of pple have died along Masvingo rd, now all of a sudden the road is the safest caz its Chiwenga?

https://twitter.com/mawarirej/status/1139177098613055488