Shurugwi – A Shurugwi man is facing murder charges after he allegeldy assaulted and killed his 13-year-old son for exposing his night outs to the stepmother.

Takunda John Murahwa-Mandiziva who was doing Grade 7 at Msasa Primary School told his stepmother that his father did not sleep at the mine but spent the night in the village with a girlfriend.

Chenjerai Mandiziva of Plot 27 Edward Farm Shurugwi then severely assaulted Takunda with switches thereby causing his death.

Mandiziva appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula on Monday facing a murder charge

The State says on November 8, 2020 Mandiziva assaulted his son all over using switches leading to his death.

On the day, the deceased came home in the morning from his grandmother’s place. He told his stepmother that his father did not sleep at the mine, but at a girlfriend’s place in the village and this was after the stepmother asked about the whereabouts of her husband.

The stepmother questioned her husband upon his arrival and this did not go down with the latter who assaulted his son. -Masvingo Mirror

