Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, while on international duty with Egypt.

The Egyptian Football Federation said on Friday that Salah, 28, returned a positive test but is not displaying any symptoms.

They added that the other members of the team had tested negative.

Egypt host Togo in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Saturday, followed by the reverse fixture in Togo on Tuesday.

Salah will now self-isolate and could miss Liverpool’s next two matches.

The Reds host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, 21 November, followed by a Champions League tie against Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday, 25 November.

Salah has started all eight of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season, scoring eight goals.

-BBC

Like 224 Dislike 28

104922

0

0

cookie-check

Salah tests positive for coronavirus

no