Shock as KLM plane drops wing while flying above Harare..PICTURE

HARARE: A KLM Cargo plane which was coming in for landing at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, declared an emergency when it lost a part of its wings.
The loose part fell off and landed somewhere in Chitungwiza. Fortunately, no one was injured as the plane managed to land safely.
KLM said:
On Monday, when deploying the landing at Harare, a KLM Cargo aircraft lost part of a flap of its wing. The crew of the cargo aircraft was able to land the airplane safely. The loose part was found just outside Harare and, as far as we know, has not caused any damage…everything has been put in place to investigate how this part got separated from the airplane.
Facebook Comments