Magaya bedroom scandal with Sarah Maruta exposed: VIDEO

The rape accuations labelled against Walter Magaya has taken a new twist after the Sunday Mail released a video in which one of the alleged victims, Sarah Maruta, claims that she slept with Magaya out of fear and that he refused to use any protection.

The very short video exposes Maruta, who had previously made another video exonerating Magaya and accusing the Sunday Mail editor Victoria Ruzvidzo and scribe Garikari Mazara of waging a conspiracy against Magaya.

The Sunday Mail has promised to release the rest of the footage on Sunday when the weekly paper comes out.