CHILLSPOT Records co-producer, Tafadzwa “Levels” Kadzimwe, appeared in court yesterday for routine remand in the matter he is accused of transmitting Shashl’s nudes without consent.

Levels appeared before Harare magistrate Kudzai Zihove, who remanded the matter to March 10 next year.

The complainant in the matter is Ashley “Shashl” Moyo.

Levels got into trouble after his on and off lover Shashl saw her bedroom videos and pictures that had gone viral on social media, and she immediately suspected Levels of leaking them as revenge porn.

He had previously posted another video of the two kissing in August. This was reported to police leading to Levels’ arrest and court appearance.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted.