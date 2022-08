A prominent Shamva gold buyer, Simba Ndoro lost over US$50 000 and 300g of gold worth more than US$15 000, after armed robbers pretended to be clients intending to sell gold to his agents at his premises.

Apparently, reports of robberies involving minerals especially gold is fast becoming an of the day.

In some instances people have been maimed or even killed with machetes as robbers pounce.

There has also been cases of organised machete gangs attacking artisanal miners.

Zwnews