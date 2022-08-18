The lawyers representing jailed Citizens Coalition for Change senior officials Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have protested to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services over ill treatment of the two.

The lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) allege that Sikhala and Sithole are being treated in a cruel and denigrating manner.

The ZLHR writes:

We have protested to ZPCS against the inhuman, cruel & degrading treatment of Hon. Job Sikhala & Hon. Godfrey Sithole who are constantly shackled in leg irons in prison & are sustaining bruises.

Some visitors are also being turned away when they bring food for Hon. Sikhala.

Our lawyers Rose Hanzi & Idirashe registered concern that Hon. Sikhala & Hon. Sithole are being detained in the “D” class section which is the detention section for dangerous & convicted criminals & yet the 2 legislators have not been convicted of any crime.

We want ZPCS to take corrective measures & detain the 2 in conditions that do not amount to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Several human rights defenders have been shackled & detained at the D Class section. D Class section is supposed to house Dangerous inmates (convicted of crimes) those facing serious charges like murder. Detaining HRDs or political leaders at this section is tantamount to persecution.