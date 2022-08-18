Mayor of Bulawayo, Solomon Mguni says the challenge council is facing in taming the illegal vendors along Fife Street and 5th avenue is that there are political groupings that have been planted in that area.

He made these remarks during a council meeting recently.

Apparently, the issue of illegal vending in Zimbabwe has become a hot topic.

Local authorities are finding it hard to deal with the problem.

Authorities allege that illegal vending dent the image of the city adding that at times vendors operate from areas where there no proper sanitary facilities like toilets and clean water.

However, the vendors on the other hand say it is their own source of livelihoods.

Meanwhile, in some instances vending have been politicised with perceived opponents failing to be allocated space.

Zwnews