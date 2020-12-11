In a show of shamelessness, a man from Bulawayo is alleged to have been demanding for sex from his 15-year old niece.

The state media reported that the man from Entumbane, whose name cannot be revealed to conceal the minor victim’s identity, stormed into a spare bedroom where a minor was sleeping alone and undressed before asking to have sex with her.

According to an unnamed source privy to the investigations, in November 2019, the minor’s aunt ordered her niece to sleep with her and her husband on their matrimonial bed.

The source further revealed that during the night, the uncle started to caress the unsuspecting minor while rubbing her buttocks with his manhood.

The source said the minor screamed and jumped off the bed.

“Her aunt who was in deep sleep woke up and her niece told her what her uncle was doing. She inspected her private parts and told her not to be worried since her uncle did not have sex with her. She begged her not to tell anyone about the incident. She then told her to sleep on the floor,” said the source.

The source went on to say on 20 March this year when the minor was sleeping alone in her bedroom her uncle stormed into her bedroom.

“He said he was looking for his stuff. After searching he sat on the chair and undressed, and then asked to warm himself in her blankets. The minor refused and bolted out of the room. He followed her and offered her $20 but she refused to accept it. After that she phoned her aunt who once again told her not to disclose the matter to anyone and she never told anyone,” said the source.

The source revealed that on 17 June the man sneaked into the blankets of his niece.

“He was stark naked as he sneaked into her blankets, he tried to have sex with her, the minor who was in deep sleep felt her uncle’s organ between her legs and grabbed his hand.

She screamed for help. She fled to the kitchen where she sought refuge,” said the source.

On 18 June the minor fled and sought refuge at her friend’s place in Emganwini.

Last week she visited her aunt, and during the night her uncle, still determined to taste her forbidden fruit, reportedly sneaked into her blankets and tried to have sex with her but she refused.

Seeing that her uncle was not giving up the minor reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed:

“We urge parents to be responsible and respect their matrimonial bedrooms and not put the lives of the minors at risk”.

He also urged parents and guardians never to trust anyone with their children saying any laxity exposed their children to rape or indecent assault.

