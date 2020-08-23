The insatiable sexual appetite for an apparently sex starved Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant based at 4.3 Reserve Force Battalion in Masvingo who raped an on-duty female subordinate has landed him in serious trouble with the country’s courts.

30-year old Tinashe Vashe was remanded in custody to September 3 following his appearance before Masvingo magistrate Patience Madondo last Thursday facing rape charges.

The rape incident is reported to have occurred on Tuesday this past week.

Prosecuting, Liberty Hove told the court that on August 18, 2020 at around 7pm, Vashe who was off duty went to the female barracks and upon arrival, he entered the room belonging to a private officer who was on duty and garbed in her military uniform.

She was reportedly alone in her room while preparing suffer before starting duty.

As if possessed with an obsession for sex, the court also heard that when he stormed into the complainant’s room, Vashe grabbed her shoulders and before pushing her shoulders onto the bed.

And, like one whose vocabulary is deficient of the word ‘shame’, Vashe closed the screaming female soldier’s mouth using his hand.

Subsequently, the rapist lieutenant removed her clothes and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her once using a condom without her consent.

She is said to have visited the 4.3 Reserve Camp Clinic for medical attention where she met Private Choice Musiniwa and narrated her painful ordeal under the hands of the Lieutenant.

After the issue had been brought to Musiniwa’s attention, he reportedly confided to his superiors and this led to the arrest of Vashe.

masvingo mirror

Additional Reporting: Zwnews