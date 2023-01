Sha Sha expresses excitement as Billboard recognizes her I’m Alive album as one of the 25 Best Dance Albums for 2022.

The list features other international stars like Drake and Beyonce which made Sha feel honoured.

Taking to her social media handle Twitter, she wrote:

“Billboard thank you! The world’s biggest media on the showbiz choosing my album as one of 25 favorites of the year alongside Beyoncé and Drake! We did this!”

Text/ Image- Mbare Times