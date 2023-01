The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident where three people were killed while 18 others were injured when a Toyota Corolla vehicle with four passengers on board and a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 17 passengers on board, were involved in a head on collision at the 308 km peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on 08/01/23 at around 1430 hours.

As a result of the accident, the Toyota Quantum vehicle caught fire and was burnt to a shell leading to one of the victims being burnt beyond recognition.