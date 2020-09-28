An official with the National Aids Council has urged sex workers to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.

The call was made by Mashonaland West Provincial National Aids Council Manager David Nyamurera on the sidelines of an Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRH) meeting that was held at the Family Planning Council offices.

Nyamurera said they were educating sex workers to approach their constituency and get information.

“As NAC, we continue to urge them to adhere to the lockdown measures put up by the government.

“Covid-19 is now with us and in our communities. The nature of their work says you have to be intimate to the partners,” said Nyamukorera.

He added: “So given that scenario, they have to be very careful not to transmit or catch the disease.” – H-Metro

Like 224 Dislike 28

92206

2

0

cookie-check

Sex workers urged to adhere to Covid-19 rules

no