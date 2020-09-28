The government, which is known for media repression, says all journalists are guaranteed of rights and safety under the Second Republic led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The government says it is determined to ensure that journalists play their watchdog role for the furtherance of democracy, a Cabinet minister has said.

Addressing media stakeholders during the commemorations of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) in Harare this morning, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said her ministry has developed a cordial working relationship with media practitioners.

She added that journalists were vital cogs in information dissemination.

“It is my fervent hope that the good relationship continues and together we ensure that universal access to information is enjoyed by all citizens of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, her sentiments come at the time the country is registering worrying records of repression of press freedom, with journalists being targeted for attack by alleged state agents.

Most recently some journalists found themselves at the receiving end after they were attacked for covering a press conference by ZINASU president Tafadzwa Ngadziore, at Impala Car Rental offices.

