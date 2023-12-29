Image: InfoMinZw

Sesame Bridge which links Gokwe North and South in Midlands Province has been swept away by incessant heavy rains.

Travellers have since been implored to use alternative routes.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the incident on his official X account.

“Sesame Bridge which links Gokwe North and South has been destroyed by the incessant rains. Travelers should be aware,” Mangwana.

Apparently, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has warned communities in flood-prone areas to be on high alert as heavy rains coupled with hailstorms are expected throughout the country until 30 December 2023.

In a recent statement, the Meteorological Service Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) said heavy rains are expected in the northern parts of Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and Harare, before spreading across the country by Saturday.

The Met Department warned that low-lying areas such as Muzarabani and the Zambezi Valley among other areas were at a high risk of flooding.

According to the Chronicle, in the Matabeleland region, Tsholotsho and Binga have pockets that are always susceptible to flooding, while in Bulawayo, areas that include parts of Nkulumane, Nketa and Cowdray Park suburbs often experience flooding during heavy storms.

About 51 people have been killed in adverse weather incidents since the commencement of the rainy season, with property and infrastructure valued at US$187 000 having been destroyed.

Among the victims were two police officers and their four-month-old daughter, who died while attempting to cross the flooded Kana River in Gokwe recently.

The Department of Civil Protection’s latest situation report shows that 28 people were injured as a result of inclement weather, while 1 601 households were affected.

The department also said it was preparing for disaster response and management, with forecasts showing that the country might be hit by two tropical cyclones during the current rainy season.

Last year, Southern Africa was affected by 11 cyclones, including Freddy, which left a trail of destruction in Mozambique, Malawi and Madagascar.

Zwnews