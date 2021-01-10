In yet another heist, the Zimbabwe Republic Police are investigating a case of armed robbery which happened at a service station in Norton recently.

According to ZRP, on 9th January 2021, a suspect entered into a cash office at a service station in Norton, threatened the employees with an unknown pistol, stole about USD3 050 and went away.

Meanwhile, this happened following another heist, in which three victims-turned suspects in the 2.5 million United States dollar robbery which occurred along the Harare – Chinhoyi Highway.

Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango and Fanuel Musakwa are being charged with theft after the close to 3 million United States dollars cash-in-transit which was in their custody vanished dramatically this Wednesday.

