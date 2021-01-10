In a bizarre move, police details patrolling the central business district in Kwekwe last Saturday afternoon set a ‘rare roadblock’ close to the Zanu PF offices in the town- a development seen as the work of a rival faction fighting againsot the newly elected district coordinating committee (DCC).

A district official who requested not to be named citing fears of possible reprisal, Sunday afternoon told Zwnews that since their disputed electoral triumph late last month, a camp aligned to former Mbizo legislator Vongaishe Mupereri has been employing dirty tactics to derail the new executive.

Mupereri fell to uncharacteristic victor, Moses Thandika for the coveted Kwekwe DCC chairmanship.

And, the new executive has been pointing fingers at their aggrieved counterparts in the party, alleging unnecessary spycraft, back-biting and evil-plotting said to be blamable on the pro-Mupereri camp.

Last weekend’s ‘impromptu’ setting up of a police roadblock close to the district offices in Kwekwe town is also viewed as one of the negative scheming against Team Thandika.

“How really do you explain the setting up of a roadblock just close to the party offices by those officers? Those cops inaptly teamed up to establish a roadblock near our office and they started blocking traffic heading to and fro the light industrial area,” the source said.

“We know for sure that these innocent cops were not acting according to their own volition and I am sure the matter will be addressed by relevant authorities. However, our investigations have proved that this could be part of the machinations of those who were left aggrieved by the electoral loss in the DCCs”.

Although Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko could not be immediately reached for comment on the matter, critics have blamed Zanu PF accusing some members in the party of using law enforcement agents to pervert the course of justice for self-serving political motives.

Speaking to this publication during the inaugural meeting of the new executive membership, Thandika said the Zanu PF Kwekwe DCC’s immediate task was uniting rival camps in the party.

While refuting claims by their rivals insinuating that most of the elected members in the committee were remnants of the mutilated G40 cabal, Thandika said they were also on a drive to steal the hearts of opposition members and lure them to Zanu PF.

The recently held DCC polls were typified by public outcry as alleged voter intimidation and other malpractices were cited across various districts across the provinces.

Exiled former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi was one of the several opinion leaders who publicly conceded that the elections brought about the infiltration of the G40 members in Zanu PF.

At the zenith of the iron-fisted reign of deposed late Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe, the G40 faction fronted by his wife Grace launched a determined fight against Mnangagwa’s succession interests.

When Mugabe fell during the dramatic political events of November 2017 which propelled his wartime understudy to the top, most G40 members skipped the country fearing a vicious fight back from the pro-Manangagwa loyalists.

Apart from Mzembi, other G40 members who sought refuge in foreign nations included ex-Higher and Tertiary Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, his Local Government counterpart Saviour Kasukuwere and Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao.

Zwnews