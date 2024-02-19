Harare Service station loses CCTV sever, over $2,200 to armed robbers

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is seeking information which may assist in the investigation of a case of armed robbery which occurred on 17/02/2024 at a service station at corner Gleneagles and Green Trees Road, Harare

Nine unknown suspects armed with two pistols and three unidentified firearms attacked a fuel attendant and two security guards before stealing three cellphones, US$ 2 210.00 cash and a CCTV server.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which two people were killed whilst six others were injured when a Toyota Fun Cargo vehicle with 12 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side at the 140 kilometre peg along Rutenga-Zvishavane Road on 17/02/2024 at around 2010 hours.

Four passengers escaped unhurt.

The bodies of the victims are at Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews