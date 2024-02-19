DJ Fantan drags ex wife to court

Popular music producer, and Chill Spot front man Arnold Kamudyariwa has approached the Civil court seeking access to his minor children.

The two minors are in the custody of his ex wife Gamuchirai Nemukuyu and Kamudyariwa better known as Dj Fantan in the music circles seeks access to see them.

He accuses Nemukuyu denying him access to the children, but the ex wife denies the allegations, saying the popular Dj clashed with her new lover.

“Yes I received summons to attend court.

“He is always here, but at one time he clashed with my new lover.

“Anogara achiuya wani. Kana achida barika ngaabude pachena,” she told H-Metro.

She added that Dj Fantan should give her space and allow her to move on.

Nemukuyu went on to say Dj Fantan is disturbing her peace with her new man. Challenging people to check Dj Fantan’s social media handles which she claims to be full of him and his children.

She advised the popular Dj to apply for custody of the children if he wishes.