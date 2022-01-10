Senegal’s Lions of Teranga have suffered a heavy blow ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations opener today against Zimbabwe.

This is after three more players tested positive for Covid-19, rendering them unable to play.

The three are Captain Kalidou Koulibaly, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and forward Famara Diedhiou, they will miss the game.

They join nine other players who have also been sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Warriors who are the underdogs, have readiness for battle despite missing the services of key players.

The match between the two teams is kicking off at 2pm this afternoon.

Zwnews