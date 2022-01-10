Lusaka mayor Chilando Chitangala has declared war on over 3 000 foreigners trading in the Lusaka Central Business District, most of whom she said are Zimbabweans.

Zimbabweans, who are scattered across the region in countries like Botswana, are already under pressure is South Africa, where thousands are facing deportation.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Mayor said most of these foreigners are trading illegally as they do not have proper documentation to trade and live in Zambia and have even applied for market stalls at City market.

Speaking when she featured on Hot FM’s Breakfast show recently, Chitangala said most of the foreigners are even using fake Zambian names to conceal their real identities.

She said some of them sleep at Intercity Terminus thereby causing congestion at the station.

Chitangala has warned that the council in collaboration with the Immigration department will soon remove the foreigners from the city in order to restore sanity.

Zwnews