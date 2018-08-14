Mugabe’s heir ‘Sydney Sekeramayi’ speaks on Chamisa-ED election war

HARARE: Sydney Sekeramayi, the former G40 minister and Mnangagwa rival who came within weeks of being declared successor by then President Robert Mugabe, on Monday castigated MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for challenging his defeat to Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu PF in the just ended elections.

Mugabe, on the eve of the July 30 general elections, told the media he had had intentions to announce Sekeramayi as his successor during a Zanu PF elective conference that was due to be held within weeks of his ouster November 14.

But in an interview with Newzimbabwe on the sidelines of the Heroes Day commemorations at the National Shrine, Sekeramayi showed no bitterness about Mnangagwa beating him to the finishing line in Zanu PF’s messy succession wars.

Instead, he directed all his guns at Chamisa for refusing to accept Mnangagwa’s victory as declared by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) recently.

“When we go into elections, you accept what the people say through the ballot box. If you only agree when you win, then why do you go for those elections? If you have lost, just accept and do not be ill-advised,” Sekeramayi said.

