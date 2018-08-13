PICTURES: Mnangagwa, Zanu PF lawyers humiliated..At court on wrong day

Pics: Zimbabwe is not open for business…ED lawyers finally find out

Photos: Here is why Zanu PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa should fire their lawyers. After Jonathan Moyo thoroughly lectured them yesterday on how courts operate and count days, they still wasted their time and turned up at the Constitutional Court to submit their papers to challenge MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Unfortunately today is Heroes Day public holiday and Zimbabwe courts are closed for business.

They can be seen in the below pictures smiling from tooth to tooth while on their journey to the embarrassment end.

Again Jonathan Moyo had to remind them today that Zimbabwe is literally not open for business on weekends and public holidays.

“They can run but they cannot hide. Sights of Paul Mangwana looking bemused & at sixes & sevens this morning at the ConCourt. Mnangagwa’s lawyers are full of sound & fury; signifying nothing. A clueless lot. Clearly Mangwana’s chibarabada approach to 7 days is replete with danger!,” said Professor Moyo.