A maid, Bertha Zandonda, found herself in legal trouble after being caught on CCTV footage from a secret camera installed by her employer. The 43-year-old maid appeared in court over the weekend, facing charges of theft amounting to US$36,000.

According to the allegations, Zandonda committed the thefts between May and July, pilfering various items including cash, clothes, jewelry, gadgets, and groceries from her employer. The employer conducted a personal audit, revealing that a substantial amount had gone missing. A total of US$13,000 in cash, along with clothes, jewelry, a range of whiskeys, suitcases, and groceries valued at US$23,000 were reported missing.

Taking matters into her own hands, the complainant installed a covert camera in her bedroom on August 1. Upon her return from work, she reviewed the CCTV footage, which clearly captured Zandonda stealing US$40 in cash. Promptly, the employer reported the incident to the police.

On August 9, the police apprehended Zandonda and conducted an interview. During the questioning, she admitted that some of the stolen goods were located at her residence in St. Mary’s, Chitungwiza. Additionally, she revealed that certain items were hidden at the Budiriro 2 residence, where her siblings reside.

Following Zandonda’s guidance, the police recovered US$440 in cash, clothing, and bottles of whiskey from her Chitungwiza home and her siblings’ residence. The complainant positively identified her belongings during the process at the police station.

Opposing bail, the State argued that Zandonda was in the process of obtaining travel documents to visit the UK, raising concerns that she might flee before the trial. State Prosecutor Grace Mugocheke represented the prosecution in court.