Two Zimbabwean brothers have been arrested and charged with the murder of 26-year-old fellow countryman, Craig Maposa. The victim succumbed to a serious head injury inflicted during an assault in Leicester. Blessing Mukungurutse, 30, residing on Coronation Avenue, Wigston, and Brendon Mukungurutse, 27, residing on Cleveleys Avenue, Braunstone, are scheduled to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court today to face charges related to the tragedy.

The assault on Craig Maposa unfolded on the early hours of Saturday, August 5, on Gower Street in Leicester’s city centre. After the brutal attack, Maposa returned to his residence in Eyres Monsell, but his condition rapidly deteriorated.

He was subsequently rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. The heart-wrenching decision to withdraw life support was made on Tuesday, August 8, leading to Maposa’s untimely demise.

In the wake of this devastating loss, Craig Maposa’s family released a heartfelt statement:

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of Craig and ask for privacy while we try to come to terms with what has happened.”

As authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Craig’s death, they make a heartfelt plea for assistance from the public. “We appeal for anyone who has information which may help to please contact the investigation team,” the family implored.