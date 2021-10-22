Prominent Zimbabwean author, playwriter and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has been awarded a prestigious German prize for various that saw her emerge as a renowned African literary voice.

Dangarembga is also a human rights and democratic activist.

Dangarembga (62) will be handed the prize in Frankfurt, Germany on 24 October.

As this year’s winner of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, she will get a monetary reward of 25 000 euros (US$29 700).

The prize has been awarded since 1950.

Dangarembga is a prominent award winner with several accolades under her belt.

