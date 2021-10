President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is the Chancellor of all state universities is capping graduants at Great Zimbabwe University in Masvingo.

And the second part on Mnangagwa’s diary today is the laying of the foundation stone for the GZU Simon Mazorodze School of Medical and Health Sciences.

The unique point of the Simon Mazorodze School of Medical and Health Sciences lies in its combining conventional and traditional medicines, thus making its knowledge spectrum very broad and original.

Zwnews