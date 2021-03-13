A meeting held between the government and civil servants, representatives yesterday did not yield any desired outcome for both sides, with the workers rejecting what their employer put on the table, a civil servants’ union said in a statement.

Government workers rejected a 25% wage offer tabled by their employer on Friday, raising fears of a looming industrial action, which could affect the reopening of schools next week.

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) said the government’s offer was a mockery to them and they totally rejected.

“In today’s meeting, the government tabled a derisory offer of 25% with effect from 1 April 2021, against the 151% offer accorded to other sectors.”

“After the presentation, the offer was totally rejected.”

Days before yesterday’s meeting, civil servants had threatened to go on an industrial action to push for a wage upward review.

In response, the government threatened to withhold pay for workers who did not report for duty.

-Zwnews

Read statement by ZCPSTU below: