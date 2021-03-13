A man from the posh Borrowdale suburb in Harare shot and killed his drug-addict brother, and then buried him behind their garage with the help of their mother, a court heard on Friday.

Norman Tyron Carr, 32, and his mother, Tracy Samantha Carr, 55, were not asked to plead as they were each charged with one count of murder before Harare magistrate Richard Mankosi.

The two allegedly conspired to kill Dylan Carr sometime in January after he set fire to his mother’s bed during a drug-fuelled row.

Tracy, according to the National Prosecuting Authority, handed over the killer gun to Norman who shot his brother.

The two wrapped the body in a blanket and buried him in a shallow grave, which they dug behind the garage at their home on Cosham Avenue in Borrowdale.

The NPA says Tracy Carr took the murder weapon and hid it at their business premises.

For weeks, friends thought Dylan – who was known for drifting and then reappearing after several weeks – had gone on one of his disappearing acts.

Tracy and Norman would have gotten away with the crime until Tyrone was allegedly involved in a car accident in the company of a friend who was badly injured.

He allegedly told police, and family friends at the scene, that he had already killed his brother, and it would be the “end of me if he (friend) dies.”

Police launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of Dylan’s mother and his son.

Horrified neighbours watched as police recovered the body, and returned several times to the quiet neighbourhood.

Dylan and Tracy will return to court on March 26. -Zimlive