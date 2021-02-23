Government is pulling all stops in making sure that the unavoidable reopening of schools is achieved sooner than later, a cabinet minister has said.

Following the decline in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks and the rolling out of the vaccination programme the government says it is putting measures in place for the re-opening of schools.

In a post cabinet press briefing held in Harare this Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the relevant Ministry is working on the modalities for the safe reopening of schools.

She said the government is banking on the recent success in its Covid-19 response strategies.

“Regarding primary and secondary education, the responsible Ministry continues to work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to prepare for the inevitable re-opening of schools.

“Meanwhile, the training of school health coordinators and the assessment of the schools’ preparations for the resumption of learning is ongoing.

“Government is doing its best to ensure that adequate precautionary measures are taken before schools are opened,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe says the full re-opening of schools in COVID19 safe rural areas, should be accompanied by mandatory testing of all, reviewing teachers’ remuneration and adherence to SOPs.

The rural teachers grouping adds that partial opening in COVID19 hotspots should be supported with online learning, reviewing teachers’ remuneration, testing and adherence to SOPs.

Apparently, as the government plans to re-open schools, due attention should also be given to conditions of service for teachers particularly salaries review.

This has been one of the main thorny issues pitting teachers on one side and their employer on the other.

-Zwnews