Game testing is an important and somewhat final step of the game development, before the launch. However, in the online gambling industry, different things are tested when compared to regular gaming. Games need to function properly in order for the platform to be successful. Here we will go over how and why testing is done for online gambling.

How Software Developers Test Casino Slots?

When you review top-tier online casino providers, you can see that they are often praised for software development. One of the most important things developers need to work on is winning percentages for different games. This means that those online casino titles should mimic the win percentage of their counterparts from land-based casinos.

If a player wishes to win in slots they can opt for a slot that has a higher win percentage or RTP, and those are usually displayed on the title. The RTP is also regulated by the government where casinos are available, so the games need to comply with those regulations.

For top casino games these aspects are the ones that are typically evaluated by the developers:

Functional testing – Checking if all the features from the design document work properly.

Compliance – Checking if game features align with regulatory requirements of a particular country.

Security or penetration testing – Ensuring the game cannot be hacked or rigged.

Performance – Doing stress checks to see how much network or hardware memory is needed for the game to function properly.

Math testing – Seeing if the win percentage for each game is accurately calibrated.

Best Organisation That Test Slots

Game testing is often outsourced or a third party is hired in order to ensure everything is spick and span prior to release. It’s very similar to what banks do when they engage an organization to perform an external audit of their processes and policies. When it comes to the online gambling industry, these are some of the most notable testing companies:

eCOGRA – In business since 2003 and based in the UK.

Conclusion

Developing casino games has a lot to do with algorithms and fairness, otherwise, the platform cannot be licensed. This is why software developers and testers play a huge role in this industry.