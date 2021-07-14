Most of Zimbabwe’s primary and secondary school teachers are cashing in on the indefinite closure of schools by offering online tutorials for learners desperate to prepare for the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations.

Formal face-to-face classes were supposed to resume on 28 June before the government postponed the dates indefinitely.

This has proved a boon to underpaid teachers who have set up private online classes targeting pupils from both their schools and elsewhere.

Teachers are reportedly charging an average of US$15 per month for primary school students, US$10 per subject for Ordinary Level students and US$15 per subject for Advanced Level learners.

new zimbabwe