The trial of Wicknell Chivayo and his company Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited on allegations of bribing former Zimbabwe Power Company chairman Stanely Kazhanje US$10 000, has been deferred.

The case was heard in court yesterday and the judge deferred it to the 9th of August 2021 for continuation.

However, Chivayo and his firm, who are jointly charged, denied the charges when the trial opened claiming that the payment was for consultancy services rendered to his company before Kazhanje joined the ZPC board.

They agreed that Intratrek Zimbabwe transferred US$10 000 into Kazhanje’s bank account for professional services rendered prior to his appointment as ZPC board chairman.

Chivhayo and his company are locked in a bribery and corruption storm involving alleged manipulation of tender processes.

The payment to Kazhanje is believed to have had been an inducement to award Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited a tender.

Prior to case hearing yesterday, new prosecutor Cecilia Mashingaidze had applied for postponement of the trial to July 13 and 14 to allow her time to prepare.

Chivayo and his company, represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri, did not oppose the application heard before regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

