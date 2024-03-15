Scheming Mutare teen girl(17) kills bus driver in phone deal gone wrong

A shocking incident has gripped Mutare, involving a daring 17-year-old teenager (identity withheld) allegedly implicated in the tragic death of a bus driver. The incident unfolded when the teenager purportedly absconded with a brand new cellphone, leaving the victim clinging onto the vehicle in a desperate bid for payment.

The harrowing sequence of events reportedly transpired over approximately 50 meters, culminating in the bus driver, Mr. Lembo Kembo, crashing and subsequently succumbing to his injuries at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Accompanied by Linnet Kashiri (32) of Dangamvura, Mutare, the teenager orchestrated the alleged crime. Mr. Kembo, tasked with delivering the cellphone from Harare, had arrived in Mutare, anticipating payment upon delivery.

Both suspects made a court appearance before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr. Tendai Mahwe, this week. Kashiri was remanded in custody until March 25, while the teenager was released into her mother’s custody, as per the court’s decision.

Prosecutor Ms. Sharon Chibvongodze outlined that the teenager and Kashiri devised a plan to procure a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra unlawfully, ordering it online and refusing to pay through legitimate channels. Instead, they coerced the seller to dispatch the device via a bus driver for payment upon receipt.

Upon Mr. Kembo’s arrival at Sakubva Swimming Pool Bus Stop, the accused individuals collected the cellphone, purportedly under the pretense of payment.

Ms Chibvongodze said the accused persons parked their motor vehicle a few metres from the bus and went to collect the cellphone from the now late Mr Kembo.

The teenager was handed over the cellphone by the deceased.

She told him to follow them to their motor vehicle and get the US$1 200 for the cellphone.

The teenager sat on the driver’s seat, while Kashiri was on the front passenger seat.

Mr Kembo went to the back passenger seat, and inserted half of his body in the car to collect the money. However, the teenager drove off at high speed with the cellphone.

The unsuspecting Mr Kembo was dragged for a distance of about 50 meters before felling off on the tarmac.

He later died on admission at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

Upon realising that they had committed a heinous crime, the pair parked the vehicle at the teenager’s place, and fled to Harare.

Investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of the accused persons and recovery of the Galaxy Samsung S23 Ultra.