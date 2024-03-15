Chombo, Zivhu re-admitted into ZANU PF

ZANU PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu said President Mnangagwa, who is also ZANU PF First Secretary, is on record as saying the party is bigger than any individual, but can accommodate everyone.
“I can confirm that Chombo, Kagonye, Nyemudzo, Zivhu, and many others have been readmitted into the party. That’s the party’s position.”
Dr Mpofu said he had already notified the members about their readmission.
“I have written to all of them to inform them about this position, that they are now members of the party.
“They are free to participate in party programmes.
“Of course, there are some processes they have to follow after their readmission,” he said.
State Media
