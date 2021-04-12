Imagine; for illustration purpose only

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has cherished good police-public partnerships, after tip offs led to arrest of crime suspects.

On 10 April 2021, police in Masvingo arrested five suspects and recovered a G3 firearm, ten G3 rounds, a bag with cyanide poison and four twists of dagga.

According to ZRP, the suspects were destined for poaching at Save Valley Conservancy and were waylaid after a tip off from members of the public.

The police said further investigations led to the recovery of a 303 rifle, a pellet gun and some cyanide poison at Thokozani Line, Lupane.

Meanwhile, in a related matter, ZRP has confirmed the arrest of Musaemura Ngombe (38) for poaching at Humani Range (Sabi area) on the 10th of April 2021, using dogs and machete.

The police recovered approximately 80kgs of fresh game meat at his homestead and the suspect confessed that he had slaughtered an eland with the help of two accomplices who are still at large.

-Zwnews