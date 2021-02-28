The South African Police Service (SAPS) has been urged to investigate a shadowy character calling for the murder of Zimbabwean investigative journalist, Hoewell Chin’ono.

In a message sent using a South African number, the sender says Hopewell must die, pledging to pay US$2000 for his head.

Meanwhile, Team Pachedu, a group of Zimbabwean citizens who strive to promulgate the culture of transparency, responsibility and accountability without any fear or favour, says SAPS should probe the matter.

Chin’ono responding to the message said:

“I have traced this to matigary’s tweets. It is a tragedy that Twitter is allowing matigary to continue posting things that incite people to harm us for having a different view to his. It is even sad that he does this with the approval of the President’s spokesman @jamwanda2.”

Matigary is believed to be a ghost account for a CIO operative, while Jamwanda is reported to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba.

Apparently, Chin’ono who has been exposing corruption involving very highest offices in the land. He has been in and out of prison on seemingly flimsy charges.

He recently won an award for standing bold in investigating and exposing corruption.

-Zwnews