Aston Villa has not conceded a Premier League goal this season while Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been on the pitch.

The Zimbabwean, who is deployed in the central midfield, provides a solid protection for Villa’s backline, at times he is even forced to defend for long periods.

Nakamba has the most successful tackles in many games, proving his defensive prowess in the middle of the park, no wonder why the team has not conceded a goal this season while he was on the pitch.

According to Football Critic, one of his best performances from the last period, was the match against Newcastle, played on 23 January 2021 in Premier League (Regular Season).

Nakamba received a match rating from FC of 7.6 for his performance and Aston Villa won the match with a score of 2-0.

Nakamba is 26-years-old, born on 19 October 1994, and is a right-footed professional football player from Zimbabwe.

Born in Bulawayo, Marvelous Nakamba has also played in Jupiler Pro League for Club Brugge and in KNVB Beker for Vitesse.

He currently plays as a Midfielder, Defensive Midfielder (Centre) in Premier League for club Aston Villa.

