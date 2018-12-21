Sanyati man brutally murdered…family demands 25 beasts, coffin

…Chief also wants 3 beasts

A bereaved family from Sanyati has left villagers tongues wagging after demanding 25 beasts, a coffin and food stuffs for the burial of their son who was murdered by a neighbour.

The local chief has also included his demands of 3 beasts if he is to preside over the matter.

The deceased Mr Innocent Misha was murdered last Saturday at his homestead in Village 5, Sanyati and is still at Kadoma Mortuary pending finalisations of his family’s demands.

The killer’s family has so far sourced 8 beasts and are selling a mine and a residential stand to raise funds for the demanded items.

Chief Nesuo is alleged to have demanded his three beasts on top of the 25 saying heinous acts were intolerable in his area.

The ward 5 councillor Mr Kudzayi Muchineripi-Chatikobo confirmed the murder case which he said was now being handled by Chief Neuso.

“There is a villager who was murdered in my ward around 9 pm on Saturday.

His family members are demanding 25 beasts for his burial.

“On top of the beasts they also want a coffin and food stuffs during the funeral proceedings,” he said.

Councillor Chatikobo said the murderer was arrested and taken to Kadoma Police Station with his family agreeing to meet the demands.

“The family said it currently has 8 cattle and is now selling a residential stand and a mine in Sanyati to complement the required stuff,” he said.

The councillor said his ward required cleansing as this year alone the murder case was the fifth one in his ward.