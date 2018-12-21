ARMY won’t protect you: Stanley Goreraza warns Mnangagwa

By Stanley Goreraza: Tell President Mnangagwa that he would be a big fool to base the security of his Presidency on the Army.

Economic stability is the surest way to keep his Presidency alive and well. When the economy shakes, his Presidency shakes. A devastating Economic earthquake is coming and it will shake so much that he will fall from the seat of power if he clumsily continues paying little mind to the economic crisis.

Ultimately guns don’t keep you in power because it is the people who are the power.

You don’t lead guns but you lead people and you can only lead people if they want you to. Ultimately the Army are also people. They also feel pain and if they and ordinary people say “enough” at the same time, it is you who is going to “Vukura” out of State House.

Be careful! The Army are people in uniform. They are not robots or drones. They are people with minds and feelings.