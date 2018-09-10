Salvation Army church leader robbed car, left tied on a tree

A Salvation Army captain is reported to be still questioning his faith or relationship with the heavens after having been robbed of a church vehicle and left tied on a tree.

The Captain is from Salvation Army in Gadzema Suburb, Chinhoyi close by the traditional long distance bus terminus.

The Salvation Army captain is said to have been robbed of his vehicle sometime last week.

A close ally to the man of the cloth, Mr Zachariah Pumhayi confirmed the robbery.

“The stolen vehicle was recovered dumped in Norton hours later and captain is in good state,” he said.