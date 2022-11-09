Image: Fakaza News

Popular nightclub, Saints Lounge CPT has put Mihlali Ndamase on blast after calling them out recently.

Recall, few days ago, the star called out some certain brands over non-payment.

Mihlali listed 4 companies for not paying her after she rendered her services and claimed to have exhausted all of her options in getting her money back.

“I hosted Saint Lounge in August. I still haven’t received payment. Kindly advise when can expect my money my angels? These are two other brands that owe me mone, should I elaborate” wrote Ndamase” she wrote on Instagram.

Well, Saint has hit back with receipts, advising Mihlali to check with her management.

She revealed that she had received her payment but Saint has now come out to declare they paid Mihlali in August and that she should check with her management.

“Mihlali was booked and confirmed to host at Saint on Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 29 August. The booking was confirmed once Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge and Mihlali’s management team Everything Creative Agency came to an agreement through invoicing and payments.

“All payments were made on time and to Mihlali’s management team Everything Creative Agency. It is however noted on record that it was Mihlali’s management team that failed to pay her and not Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge.”

“On Tuesday 23 August 2022 a 50% payment of R25 875.00 was paid to Mihlali’s management team Everything Creative Agency. On Tuesday 23 August 2022 Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge spent R17 280.00 booking flights for Mihlali and her entourage. On Wednesday 24 August 2022 Saint Champagne Bar & lounge paid R7 853.6 for Mihlali’s accommodation.

“On Tuesday 30 August 2022 Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge paid the final balance to Mihlali’s management team Everything Creative Agency. All payments were made on time and as per the agreement to Mihlali’s management team. All Payments were made in August 2022.”

They then claimed to have paid her almost R80K in total.

“The total amount spent on and for Mihlali and her management team Everything Creative Agency is/was R76 883,6 and all payments were done in August. We would like to encourage all talent/artist agencies and management teams to please always be transparent and honest with their talents. Let us all work in good faith and protect all contributors to the Entertainment Industry,” the statement concludes.

See post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkqnBFaIAK6/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a5af01db-7765-4e7a-8d2c-025bee3aa0db

