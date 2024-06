A twenty-year old man from Sadza was brought before Chivhu Magistrate court facing kidnapping and aggravated indecent assault charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the suspect kidnapped a four year old boy for 4 days in the bush and having sexual intercourse with the child.

He lured the child by lying that he had been sent by the boy’s mother to fetch him from school.

Read full statement below: