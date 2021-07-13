The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) will start deploying its standby force into Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province any time from now once the country agrees to the final details of the force and its Commanders, it has emerged.

The standby force was expected to start deploying from tomorrow, but last minute hitches have reportedly seen Mozambique stalling the signing of the “Status of Forces” agreement with the regional bloc.

Meanwhile, Rwanda has already deployed troops to Mozambique.

This follows an agreement between Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi and Rwandese president Paul Kagame a few months ago.

-Zwnews